Man hospitalized after being shot outside West Side food mart, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was taken to University Hospital after police said he was shot while sitting in his car at a West Side convenience store.

Police responded Thursday around 12:30 p.m. for a shooting at the Food Mart Mom & Pop in the 1300 block of Culebra Road.

A witness told police the victim was talking to himself when he walked passed a man who thought the victim was directing his conversation towards him.

The man, along with a woman he was with, became offended and they both retrieved handguns from a gray/silver Chrysler 300, the witness told police.

While the man was sitting in his vehicle, the male suspect walked over and shot at him. The gunman went back to his vehicle and once more shot at the victim, according to police.

The suspects took off and are still on the run. The victim was able to drive down the street to San Antonio Fire Station No. 10 and was later taken to University Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.

