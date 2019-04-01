Man killed in officer-involved shooting after car chase identified by SAPD

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department has identified the man fatally shot by a police officer following a vehicle chase and crash last Thursday night.

Augustine Gutierrez, 42, was shot and killed by Officer Timur Tilvaldiev, a six-year veteran of SAPD after he crashed his vehicle in Guadalupe County.

According to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Gutierrez led the San Antonio Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety and Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office on a chase exceeding 100 mph in a car he carjacked.

"When he went for the gun, our SAPD officer fired one round, striking him in the chest. He was transported to a local hospital in the area, where he was pronounced dead a short time after," McManus said.

SAPD said Tilvaldiev has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

The incident was the sixth fatal officer-involved shooting in the San Antonio Police Department this year.

