Local News

Wrong-way driver killed, another injured in Northeast Side crash, SAPD says

Crash happened early Saturday morning in the 17000 block of Wurzbach Parkway

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Wurzbach Parkway. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was killed, and another person was injured after a crash on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Wurzbach Parkway.

A police preliminary report states the driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Wurzbach Parkway.

As officers were driving in that direction, the report states the driver struck a man’s vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

