Wrong-way driver killed, another injured in Northeast Side crash, SAPD says

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Wurzbach Parkway.

SAN ANTONIO – A wrong-way driver was killed, and another person was injured after a crash on the Northeast Side, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

The crash happened just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 17000 block of Wurzbach Parkway.

Recommended Videos

A police preliminary report states the driver was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of Wurzbach Parkway.

As officers were driving in that direction, the report states the driver struck a man’s vehicle.

The driver, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man was taken to a hospital to treat his non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

Read also: