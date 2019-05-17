Man paid 14-year-old girl $100 for sex, gets arrested, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A 32-year-old man was arrested after police said he paid a teenage girl to have sex with him at his motel room in Leon Valley.

Markus Williams, a convicted felon, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of sexual assault of a child and compelling prostitution of a child.

A detective with the San Antonio Police Department said the 14-year-old girl, who was reported as a runaway, was taken to the Special Victims Unit on May 1 after her sister called the police.

The woman told police she found her sister with a large amount of money in her possession. When she questioned her about the money, the girl said she was forced "to do things with males in exchange for money," according to an arrest affidavit.

The girl said she was at the InTown Suites, in the 6400 block of Bandera Road, when she asked a man if she could borrow a charger for her cellphone. When the man said his charger was in his room, the girl followed him, according to the affidavit.

While in the room, the man asked the girl if she wanted to have sex and that he would pay her money, the affidavit said.

After giving the girl $100 and despite the man's young daughter being in the room, the victim said he sexually assaulted her, according to the affidavit.

The girl said she did not know the man but was able to provide his room number, which helped the detective later locate the man, identified as Williams, at the hotel Tuesday.

The next day, the detective said, Williams was taken into custody on unrelated outstanding warrants.

While in custody, Williams provided an account to the incident, which was similar to the girl's story but he claimed that he engaged in oral sex with the girl, according to the affidavit.

The man said he tried to meet up with the girl on the day she was taken to SAPD's Special Victims Unit, according to the affidavit.

According to online records, Williams spent two years in prison after he was charged with robbery in 2005. He has previous arrests on suspicion of theft and possession of a controlled substance, online records show.

His bail has been set at $125,000.

