Man recently released from Air Force arrested on sexual assault charge

SAN ANTONIO - A 20-year-old man who was recently released from the U.S. Air Force was arrested Thursday in connection with the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl, police said.

Police spokeswoman Jennifer Rodriguez said the victim was walking with some friends at Highway 90 and Military Drive on Friday when Maurice Bristow met her.

The two exchanged phone numbers and agreed to meet Saturday, Rodriguez said.

Bristow picked up the victim in his vehicle and took her to a location on the city's West Side, where he made numerous advances to her inside his vehicle, Rodriguez said. He also offered her drugs and alcohol, and the girl told Bristow she only wanted to be friends, Rodriguez said.

After the girl refused Bristow's advances, he physically assaulted her, Rodriguez said. The victim tried to get out of the vehicle but Bristow got her back inside and sexually assaulted her, Rodriguez said.

Bristow released the victim and she flagged someone for help, went to a hospital and reported the incident, Rodriguez said.

The victim identified Bristow in a police lineup.

Bristow was released from the Air Force June 1, police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ramos said. The circumstances surrounding his release aren't immediately known.

Bristow will be charged with sexual assault.

