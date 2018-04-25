Man says Delta employees tied his disabled mother to wheelchair, cursed at her

ATLANTA - Nathan Saliagas posted a heartbreaking photo on April 2 of his mother after she was tied to a wheelchair by Delta employees.

Maria Saliagas told WSB-TV that Delta usually accommodates her disability by providing a wheelchair with straps because she can’t sit up on her own, Time reported.

Delta employees “used a dirty blanket off of the floor to tie my mom to a broken wheelchair, with it so tight that it bruised her,” Nathan Saliagas tweeted.

Delta responded to the tweet saying, "Our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren’t doing that, we aren’t doing our job. We’re looking into it now.”

Maria Saliagas was reportedly offered 20,000 Delta SkyMiles for the inconvenience, according to Time, but she and her son are asking for changes in the disability policy and a refund.

#Delta used a dirty blanket off of the floor to tie my mom to a broken wheelchair, with it so tight that it bruised her. Delta supervisor then cursed at her as she cried. How dare you @Delta. Your answer was miles. My demand is refund. Shameful. #abuse pic.twitter.com/H3XUFX0jxa — Nathan Saliagas (@SaliagasNathan) April 2, 2018

Our employees reflect our culture of treating all people with dignity and respect, and if we aren’t doing that, we aren’t doing our job. We’re looking into it now. Can you please share further details and a phone number in a Direct Message? *HES https://t.co/6iDGBJRMTU — Delta (@Delta) April 2, 2018

