Man sentenced to 99 years in prison in 'Hell's Gate' murder

SAN ANTONIO - A man was sentenced to 99 years in prison Wednesday for the execution-style killing of a 21-year-old man.

Jurors deliberated for less than two hours before deciding punishment for Robert Martinez, 21.

Martinez was found guilty Friday of fatally shooting Steven Cerna in 2015.

Trial testimony revealed that Martinez lured Cerna to a drainage ditch known as "Hell's Gate," where he shot the victim four times in the head.

Prosecutors said that Martinez killed Cerna because the defendant thought the victim's family was involved in the slaying of a friend.

