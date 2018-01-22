Man shot following altercation at apartment complex on Far Northeast Side

SAN ANTONIO - Police took a man into custody Monday after he allegedly shot another man following an altercation at an apartment on the Far Northeast Side.

Police were called out to the Beverley Garden Apartments at 7214 Harlow Drive just before 2 p.m. for a shooting. When police arrived at the complex, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder area.

Witnesses told police the victim was hanging out at an apartment with a group of people, including the gunman, when a fight erupted.

Police said the victim was leaving the apartment when the alleged gunman followed him out and shot him in the shoulder.

According to authorities, the alleged gunman went back into the apartment and stayed there until police confronted him about the shooting.

Authorities said they detained the man and two witnesses to the shooting. Witnesses told police they saw the suspect pull the trigger, but the suspect has denied all wrongdoing.

As of 4 p.m. Monday, police were working to obtain a search warrant to retrieve the gun from the apartment.

The victim was taken to San Antonio Military Medical Center and is expected to survive.

