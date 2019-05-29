Man shot in abdomen during argument outside North Side nightclub

SAN ANTONIO - A local man was shot during an argument outside a North Side nightclub overnight, San Antonio police said Wednesday.

The shooting was reported just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of Sugar's in the 2700 block of Northwest Loop 410, not far from Vance Jackson Road.

According to police, the victim, a man in his 30s, was walking to his car when a vehicle pulled up alongside him. That's when, police said, an argument occurred and someone from inside the vehicle pulled out a gun and shot the man in the abdomen.

Police said the culprits fled in a silver vehicle. The wounded man was taken to University Hospital for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

Police said the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

