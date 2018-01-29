Man shot multiple times after he answers knock on door of apartment

SAN ANTONIO - A man was shot multiple times after he answered a knock on the door of his apartment early Monday morning, San Antonio police said.

Police got the call for the shooting just before 12:30 a.m. Monday at the Westwood Plaza Apartments, which is located in the 2600 block of Westward Drive on the city's West Side.

According to police, the man in his 20s had returned home with food for his family when he answered the knock at his door. That's when, police said, three men with black masks started arguing with the victim before shooting him multiple times.

RELATED: Medical examiner's office identifies woman fatally shot by police

RELATED: Man shot following altercation at apartment complex on Far Northeast Side

Following the shooting the suspects fled in a black sedan in an unknown direction, police said.

The victim was transported to University Hospital. His name has not been released.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSAT 12 both online and on-air for more information.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.