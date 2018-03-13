Man shot near East Side apartments may have been ambushed, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man who was shot and killed at an East side apartment complex early Tuesday morning appears to have been the victim of an ambush, according to San Antonio police.

Officers found the 19-year-old victim inside his car, which was parked at the Antioch Village apartments in the 1500 block of Upland Road.

The car had more than a half-dozen bullet holes in its doors and windows.

Police said they also obtained details that led them to believe he was ambushed.

“The information that we have is that the suspect snuck up behind the victim's vehicle and then shot him multiple times,” said Ofc. Douglas Greene, a public information officer for the San Antonio Police Department.

Greene said the motive for the slaying is still under investigation.

However, it appears the victim may have gone to the apartment complex to meet up with someone.

“From what we can tell the suspects had arrived at that location prior to the victim getting there,” Green said.

Investigators believe the shooter was waiting inside a car with another person, the driver.

The shooting began within minutes of the victim's arrival, Greene said.

Police received a call about it shortly before 2 a.m. They searched the area but both the shooter and driver were gone.

Greene said investigators looked at video from the apartment complex’s surveillance cameras and found some helpful information.

“There was a silver four-door vehicle seen leaving the area,” he said. “We have very little description on the suspect.”

Anyone who might have that information is asked to call the SAPD’s homicide unit at (210) 207-7635.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.