Man steals firearm, starts building fire, police say

SAN ANTONIO - A man stole a firearm from a family member Sunday night before barricading himself in a building he set on fire, police and fire officials said.

Lt. Dave Berrigan of the San Antonio Police Department said the relative from whom the man stole the firearm called police after seeing the weapon being put on sale online.

Police went to look for the man around 7:30 p.m. at Flores Auto Glass Company in the 1200 block of Quintana Road, where he barricaded himself in, Berrigan said.

Moments later, the man started a fire inside the building, Berrigan said.

The fire smoldered for about an hour and a half before it erupted into flames, Berrigan said. The man then jumped out of the building and was taken to University Hospital for smoke inhalation.

The man, who is believed to live in the building, will likely be charged with burglary and arson, Berrigan said.

The building is a total loss, said San Antonio Fire Department Battalion Chief Brad May.

