McFury: Woman slammed by McDonald's employee in viral fight video

LAS VEGAS - It seems a customer at McDonald’s wasn’t “Lovin’ It” when she allegedly tried to fill up a free water cup with soda.

A viral fight video posted to Facebook shows a McDonald’s employee getting into an altercation with the woman after she can be seen throwing a milkshake across the restaurant.

The beat down reportedly took place at a Las Vegas McDonald’s but the exact location is still unconfirmed, according to News4Jax.

At one point in the video, the customer's top slips down as the employee is heard saying, “My momma ain’t dead. You respect my momma."

A second employee can be seen trying to separate the two arguing women but she ends up punching the customer also.

McDonald's has not yet released a statement regarding the incident.

Watch the video below:

WARNING THE VIDEO CONTAINS GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

