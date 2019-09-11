Memorial climb at Tower of the Americas will honor fallen 9/11 heroes

SAN ANTONIO - Hundreds of people are expected to climb the Tower of the Americas on Wednesday, the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, to honor the first responders killed in New York City.

San Antonio 110 9/11 Memorial Climb will pay tribute to 343 fallen firefighters, 70 law enforcement officers and nine emergency medical service technicians who died at ground zero.

Participants will be wearing a tag with a name and photo of a fallen firefighter, law enforcement officer and emergency medical services technician while climbing the stairs of the Tower of the Americas twice to exceed the 110 floors of the World Trade Center.

There will be other events to pay respect and honor to the first responders.

The memorial climb is open to the public.

More 9/11 stories from KSAT.com:

Study: 9/11 attack tied to cardiovascular risk in firefighters

9/11 memorial vandalized in upstate New York

Congress passes 9/11 fund extension championed by Jon Stewart

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.