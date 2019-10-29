Military housing company sued over unlivable conditions in San Antonio

iStock/junial

SAN ANTONIO - Nearly a dozen families are suing a private company that manages housing at San Antonio military bases after claiming the company did not maintain livable conditions.

The damages are being sought in a federal lawsuit against Hunt Military Communities. Residents claim that the company did not just fail to maintain living conditions, but that residents became sick while living there.

Kassandra Wolf, one of the complainants who lived at Randolph Air Base for about three years while her husband was deployed, described the conditions she lived in.

"Our mold count was off the charts," Wolf said. "We had over 65,000 mold spores, 5 toxic mold and fungus (cultures), and 45,000 of those 65 were the mold that my son (who suffers from asthma) was allergic to."

Hunt Military Communities did not respond to requests seeking comments on the lawsuit Tuesday.

Mold issues in San Antonio military dorms made headlines over the summer.

RELATED: Report: 'Mold world' in Lackland dorm rooms prompts review

Joint Base San Antonio officials previously said they were unaware of the extent of the mold problems in the dorms.

The lawsuit filed against Hunt Military Communities does not appear to be directly related to the mold problems reported at dorms earlier this summer.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.