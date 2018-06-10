Yoga for Warriors draws in crowds to Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center

SAN ANTONIO - Yoga for Warriors brought in crowds of people to the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center on Saturday.

This year’s master class was taught by Iraq War veteran Dan Nevins, who lost both legs from the knee below. He said yoga has help build his confidence.

The founder of Yoga Day Nonprofit, Carlos Gomez, said yoga also helps with post-traumatic stress disorder and other emotional wounds.

“We have one of our students who has repeatedly told us that the yoga classes are what keeps the nightmares away,” Gomez said.

More than 1,000 people were expected to attend the yoga event. Classes, lectures and health expos were all part of the event.

