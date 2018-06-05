Missing baby found safe, father arrested

Emma Grace Kennedy and Carl Ray Kennedy, who state police believe abducted her. VSP/Provided

Danville, VA - Seven-month-old Emma Grace Kennedy has been found safe, and her father, Carl Ray Kennedy, has been arrested, according to KSAT sister station, WSLS in Virginia.

Kennedy was arrested in Randleman, North Carolina.

On Sunday, June 3, at approximately 7:55 p.m., Emma Grace Kennedy was abducted from the Kwik Mart located at 4912 Riverside Drive (Route 58) in Danville. The abduction occurred after Carl Ray Kennedy allegedly assaulted the victim’s mother.

Read more about what led up to the Amber Alert, here.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.