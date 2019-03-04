Missing woman described as fitness fanatic, motivator

SAN ANTONIO - When Andreen McDonald didn't show up for her 5:15 a.m. fitness class Friday at Iron Tribe Fitness and didn't let anyone know about it, her coach, Pete Gamboa, knew something was wrong.

"She had a very religious routine to her fitness, to her businesses, things like that," Gamboa said. "Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, I can count on her being here at 5:15 in the morning."

McDonald was reported missing Friday after she failed to show up at the gym and work. Suspicious circumstances surround the disappearance of the businesswoman.

Her husband, 29-year-old Andre McDonald, was arrested Sunday and is charged with tampering with evidence after officials said he gave conflicting statements about his wife's whereabouts. Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigators said they found a pile of newly burnt items in the couple's backyard and a shovel, an ax and plastic bags in their car.

Sheriff's Office crews searched for McDonald on Monday, but hope is fading that she's alive.

Gamboa said McDonald was a hard worker in the gym and motivated others to do the same.

"She's one of those people who's able to inspire greatness in others," Gamboa said.

Even though McDonald wasn't at the gym for her workout Monday morning, Gamboa and the missing woman's workout partners made sure that McDonald was there in spirit.

"Today, it was hard for our 5:15 class. We built a bar for her; we put it in her spot," Gamboa said.

Without McDonald pushing everyone to work harder, Gamboa and others who shared the gym with McDonald are remembering her spirit and trying to stay strong.

"She doesn't just do what's asked of her, because that's something that's in her, and that's something that pushed her to get better," Gamboa said.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.