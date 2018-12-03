'Mission complete': George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully sleeps by his casket

HOUSTON - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush posted a heartwarming photo of Bush's service dog, Sully, lying by his former owner's casket.

The photo, captioned, "Mission complete," drew emotional responses from many.

"Sully, still taking care of his person," one person wrote. "What a blessing he was to GHWB."

The yellow Labrador became a member of the Bush family in June.

Sully was trained by the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs, according to CNN. According to America's VetDogs' website, the group is a nonprofit that provides the dogs at no cost to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.

The dog was named after famed airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who safely landed a passenger jet carrying 155 people on the Hudson River.

According to CNN, Sully knows a number of commands, including how to answer a phone and fetch items for his owner.

For the later part of his life, Bush used a wheelchair. Sully's Instagram page highlighted the companionship and usefulness of service dogs for people with disabilities.

