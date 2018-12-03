'Mission complete': George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully sleeps by his casket

HOUSTON - A spokesman for former President George H.W. Bush posted a heartwarming photo of Bush's service dog, Sully, lying by his former owner's casket.
The photo, captioned, "Mission complete," drew emotional responses from many.
Mission complete. #Remembering41 pic.twitter.com/rXdyXAS4lk — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) December 3, 2018
"Sully, still taking care of his person," one person wrote. "What a blessing he was to GHWB."
The yellow Labrador became a member of the Bush family in June.
Sully was trained by the Guide Dog Foundation and America's VetDogs, according to CNN. According to America's VetDogs' website, the group is a nonprofit that provides the dogs at no cost to veterans, active-duty service members and first responders with disabilities.
The dog was named after famed airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger III, who safely landed a passenger jet carrying 155 people on the Hudson River.
According to CNN, Sully knows a number of commands, including how to answer a phone and fetch items for his owner.
For the later part of his life, Bush used a wheelchair. Sully's Instagram page highlighted the companionship and usefulness of service dogs for people with disabilities.
I LOVE my walks. I've been trained to walk next to my boss— and he always holds my leash as we go out. . . (xpost: @wethedogsdc ) . . . . . . #WeTheDogsDC #July4th #walkies #walkies🐾 #SullyHWBush #SullyBush #bush41 #instagood #goodboy #DogOfInstagram #TalesOfALab #InstaDog #InstaDogs #Dogs #AmericasVetDogs #GuidedogFoundation #labrador
