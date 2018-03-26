Many applaud mom for teaching son life lesson at Goodwill

HOG MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A Georgia mom is getting kudos from parents across the nation after she shared a post of how she disciplined her son for acting "entitled."

Cierra Forney said her 13-year-old son had made "snarky comments about kids at school who shop at the Goodwill," and had acted as if he was "too good to shop at Wal-Mart." So, she took him to Goodwill and had him spend his own $20 on clothes he'd wear to school that week.

"He isn't happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his mom made him shop at Goodwill," she wrote. "I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there."

She added that she loves shopping at Goodwill.

The post has been shared more than 100,000 times and has gotten reactions from more than 253,000 people across the globe.

"Great parenting," one person commented.

Another said, "We need more parents like you."

