More than a dozen killed in Cancun in 'brutal crime spree,' according to reports

CANCUN, Quintana Roo - The Mexican tourist town of Cancun is seeing a spike in violent crime, reportedly due to the opioid epidemic in the U.S.

Last Wednesday, Noticaribe reported that 14 people were killed in a span of 36 hours. According to the local newspaper, Wednesday marked the deadliest day the city has seen in a decade.

Noticaribe reported that the deaths were all linked to organized crime.

The U.S. Department of State has not elevated its travel warnings for the Quintana Roo state, noting "most of these homicides appeared to be targeted, criminal organization assassinations."

The U.S. Department of State, however, warned that "turf battles between criminal groups have resulted in violent crime in areas frequented by U.S. citizens," and that, "shooting incidents injuring or killing bystanders have occurred."

Currently, the state has a level two warning, indicating travelers should "exercise increased caution," specifically due to crime.

USA Today reported the rise in crime could be attributed to the "U.S. opioid crisis prompting cartels to switch from growing marijuana to producing heroin."

Roberto Cintron, president of the Cancun Hotel Owners’ Association, told USA Today violence in the area is "very targeted" and not putting tourists in danger.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.