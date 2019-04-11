Mother arrested after 'significantly bruising' face of 3-year-old daughter, police say

KERRVILLE, Texas - Hailee Faith Marie Moran, 23, was arrested Wednesday and charged with injury to a child after family members reported significant bruising on the face of Moran's 3-year-old daughter, police reported.
Moran admitted to hitting the toddler after she became angry and frustrated, according to a press release from the Kerr County Sheriff's Office.
Court records show the incident occured Monday.
Moran is being held at Kerr County Jail on a $25,000 bond.
