Woman spends Mother's Day hoping for clues in daughter's disappearance

SAN ANTONIO - Sylvia Gonzalez spent her Mother’s Day missing her 39-year-old daughter who disappeared March 1.

That daughter, Amalia Garza or Molly, was last seen in the 1300 block of Melissa Sue. Gonzalez said the last time she spoke with Garza was that day.

“She had just came back to San Antonio from a church retreat and she called me and said she was going to Bulverde where her home is at,” said Gonzalez. “I told her OK, just call me when you get back.”

Gonzalez said her daughter never called her back which was very unlike her.

“I started getting worried,” said Gonzalez.

She said this Mother’s Day has been difficult.

“It hurts,” said Gonzalez. “She would always call or text me and wish me Happy Mother’s Day or every holiday. We would go get her and we would all just be together. She would help cook and everything.”

Gonzalez said she is praying for the best but is finding it hard not to think the worst.

“I don’t know what is going on,” said Gonzalez. “She could be hurting or suffering. I worry if she is still alive or not.”

Garza’s family said they suspect that someone is holding Garza against her will and that they are preventing her from keeping contact with them.

Right now, they are asking anyone with any information to call police or the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

