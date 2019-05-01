Multiple students arrested during on-campus incident at Texas State

SAN MARCOS, Texas - Multiple Texas State students were arrested Wednesday following an incident on the San Marcos campus.

According to the university, local law enforcement and university police arrested four students near the Quad.

This incident involved only students and no identified outside groups, university officials told KSAT.

Another student has been taken inside UPD after a scuffle occured and began yelling in the cops face. Police presence has increased since the scuffle. pic.twitter.com/Q71fTYfEYJ — Camelia Juarez (@CameliaJuarez) May 1, 2019

The university added that there was no immediate threat to the campus.

The university had increased security on campus after reports on social media that outside groups were possibly planning to demonstrate on the campus. The university also expected counter protests to form.

Texas State’s student-run newspaper, the University Star, said the incident was political in nature and followed threats from a group called the Texas Nomads.

The group had reportedly planned to march on campus.

A Facebook page for what appears to be the group stated it is an organization that believes “our veterans and warriors should come before refugees and illegal criminals.”

Videos posted on social media show the incident and students gathered on campus along with law enforcement.

Police did not immediately say what charges the students arrested Wednesday would face.

Crowd develops outside UPD station after witnesses report a girl was taken into UPD after she allegedly took a MAGA hat from a male student. pic.twitter.com/3NF0ZngXmD — Camelia Juarez (@CameliaJuarez) May 1, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.