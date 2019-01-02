'Was it worth it?': Sister of murdered store clerk questions brother's killer

SAN ANTONIO - Mary Deluna says her brother, 42-year-old Timothy Deshawn Collins, was a hard worker, waking up early every day to take a bus across town to get to his job at the 7-Eleven off Interstate 10 and Callaghan Road.

Police said Collins was murdered early Tuesday morning as he attempted to stop a robbery at the store. His sister remembered her brother as someone who loved to work.

"He would do anything to save somebody else," Deluna said, hours after her brother was found shot multiple times. "I don't know exactly what went on here, but I'm sure my brother didn't do this just out of a whim. He did it to help somebody else."

Police said they received a 911 call for a robbery at the store around 4 a.m. When authorities got to the scene, they found Collins gravely injured with customers attempting to help him. Collins died at University Hospital, and his killer, police said, is still on the run.

Deluna said she was told the robber didn't get away with much money and is urging the man to turn himself in.

"That few bucks that you have in your pocket right now, you got to turn around and ask yourself, 'Was it worth it?'" Deluna said. "You taking the life of somebody that is trying to make a decent living -- somebody that travels clear across town to come to work. And you come and kill them over a few bucks. It's not worth it."

Deluna said Collins was born and raised in San Antonio and was known by many as a giver.

"My brother always did for other people no matter what," she said. "No matter what. He didn't have to know you. He didn't have much, but he was always willing to give."

She said his giving heart has left her and her family grieving.

"Now, we have to suffer the consequences," Deluna said "We have to grieve. This is not the way we wanted to start 2019, at all."

Police said Collins' killer was last seen running toward the highway.

Authorities described the gunman as a 6-foot-tall man wearing a hoodie.

