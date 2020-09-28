A winter wine wonderland: Sam’s Club releasing 12 Days of Wine Calendar

As Mariah Carey would sing, “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, there is just one thing I need.”

In the holiday spirit, err spirits, Sam’s Club is releasing the perfect holiday item for wine lovers: a 12 Days of Wine Calendar.

The 12 Days of Wine Calendar includes 12 different 187-milliliter bottles of various wines from California.

That means it’s a box of cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, zinfandel, cabernet – syrah blend, red blend, cabernet-merlot blend, pinot noir, pinot grigio, sweet riesling, sauvignon blanc, merlot and rose.

Drink them, share with others, use for stocking stuffers — the options are plenty for the upcoming season of giving (or keeping for yourself).

The boxes will sell for $37.98, according to a news release.

