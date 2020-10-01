56ºF

WATCH: SpaceX to launch next Starlink satellite mission at 8:17 a.m. at Kennedy Space Station

Launch targeted for 8:17 a.m., but delays are possible

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – SpaceX will hold its next Falcon 9 launch of 60 Starlink satellites on Thursday morning.

Liftoff is slated for 8:17 a.m. from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. See the liftoff in a livestream that will be placed in this article.

Delays and cancellations, however, are possible. If there is not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

According to SpaceX, the satellites will deploy a little more than an hour after liftoff.

The goal of Starlink is to deliver high-speed internet to places where access has been typically hard to attain in the U.S. and Canada.

“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” Starlink’s website states.

