US records another day of more than 100,000 COVID-19 cases

WASHINGTON – The race for the presidency comes amid an explosion in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. and globally.

The U.S. broke another record in the 7-day rolling average for daily new cases, hitting nearly 90,000.

The tally for new cases Thursday reached 121,888 cases, according to a COVID-19 dashboard from Johns Hopkins University.

On Wednesday, the country recorded more than 102,000 new COVID-19 cases.

According to CNN, this is the first time the country has recorded more than 100,000 new infections in a day.

The grim record comes as massive numbers are reported all around the country, including a combined nearly 25,000 in Texas, Illinois and Florida. Iowa and Indiana each reported more than 4,000 cases as well.

In Texas, the hard-hit El Paso has received five trailers from the Federal Emergency Management Administration to help accommodate the surge of COVID-19 fatalities.

San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg said the county’s 7-day moving average of cases is 212 in his daily briefing on Thursday. He reported 66,909 total COVID-19 cases and 1,268 total deaths in Bexar County.

