WATCH: SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch satellites in rideshare flight

SpaceX is launched a Falcon 9 rocket on Sunday morning.

Liftoff was slated for 9:00 a.m from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. You can watch the live event below:

Sunday’s launch is a part of its Transporter 1 mission, which will carry microsatellites and nanosatellites for various private customers and government entities, including NASA and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, or DARPA.

The rideshare flight will also carry more of its own Starlink satellites, after 60 Starlink satellites were launched earlier this week, according to Click Orlando, KSAT’s sister station in Orlando.