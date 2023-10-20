A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police say

In this image made from a video provided by WJLA, a law enforcement vehicle is parked near the scene of a fatal shooting in Hagerstown, Md., Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. Andrew Wilkinson, a Maryland circuit court judge, was fatally shot in the driveway of his home Thursday night, police said. (WJLA via AP)

HAGERSTOWN, Md. – A Maryland circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home, police said.

Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8 p.m. Thursday, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the home in Hagerstown to Meritus Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office is investigating the fatal shooting.