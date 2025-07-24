Uber announces program to improve women’s safety with female driver preference

Uber is introducing a new feature aimed at enhancing women’s safety.

The rideshare application is launching a feature that allows women riders and drivers to match with each other in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Detroit, according to a news release.

The pilot program will roll out in the next few weeks.

Women riders will soon have more ways to match with female Uber drivers in the following ways:

Requesting on-demand: Female riders will see an option called “Women Drivers” when they request an on-demand trip. If the wait time becomes longer than anticipated, they can opt for another ride with a faster pickup.

Reserving in advance: For more security when planning a trip, female riders can use “Reserve” to pre-book a trip with female drivers.

Set a preference: In app settings, riders will be able to set a preference for a female driver. While not guaranteed, this does increase the chances of being matched with a female driver.

Female drivers can toggle the “Women Rider Preference” in Uber’s application settings, which can be turned off at any time.

In 2019, “Women Rider Preference” was first launched in Saudi Arabia following a law that gave women the right to drive.

The response to Uber’s program was overwhelmingly positive and has since expanded to 40 countries, the release said.

The company said it plans to expand women’s preferences across the U.S.