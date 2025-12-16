Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
54º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Former San Antonio City Council staffer arrested for threats toward District 9 office, affidavit says
Erik Cantu taken into custody in Bexar County courtroom on past evading arrest cases, BCSO says
Drizzle, a cold front, and a Christmas heat wave. An update on what’s ahead
3 people on the run after robbery at La Cantera’s Louis Vuitton store, SAPD says
Lawsuit: Spurs icon David Robinson accuses business partner of diverting more than $34 million
SAPD: San Antonio woman arrested, accused of driving while intoxicated with 5 children in vehicle
Credit card skimmers discovered at Circle K near Stone Oak, Hollywood Park police chief says
TxDOT denies City of San Antonio request to keep rainbow crosswalks after Abbott’s order for removal
Bexar County Medical Examiner seeks public’s help to identify man’s body found on West Side

National

A driver is found dead in a submerged car near Seattle after a week of heavy rain and flooding

Manuel Valdes And Claire Rush

Associated Press

1 / 2
A response team crew member walks by standing water from a levee breach on the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photos/Manuel Valdes)
Crews inspect a crack in a levee along the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Valdes)

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A response team crew member walks by standing water from a levee breach on the Green River in Tukwila, Wash., Monday, Dec. 15, 2025. (AP Photos/Manuel Valdes)

TUKWILA, Wash. – A man who drove past warning signs was found dead early Tuesday in a car submerged in floodwaters near Seattle, officials said, in the first reported death following a week of heavy rain and flooding in the region.

Rescue swimmers found the driver and his vehicle in about 6 feet (1.8 meter) of water in a ditch in the Snohomish area northeast of Seattle, the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The driver, believed to be a 33-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving measures failed, officials said. No one else was in the car and the death was under investigation.

Recommended Videos

During a briefing on flood damage from last week’s storm, Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jamal Beckham said the majority of calls his crews responded to were from people who tried to drive through water or were stranded atop vehicles.

“They did not understand how rapidly the water rises,” Beckham said Saturday. “We pulled people off the roof of their cars. And if we had not gotten there the car would have been completely covered.”

They also responded to people who didn’t expect their houses to be flooded and did not leave when they were told, he said

Meanwhile, residents near a breached levee in King County were told to leave their homes early Tuesday, just hours after an evacuation alert was lifted for residents near another broken levee in the same county. Police in the city of Pacific, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Seattle, urged those in the evacuation area near the White River to “Go Now!” The National Weather Service office in Seattle issued a flash flood warning for the levee breach on the river in King County. About 2,000 people live in the area affected by the warning, according to the weather service.

Faced with the breach, Pacific’s police department put out a call on social media Tuesday morning for a tractor with a bucket capable of reaching 8 feet high, to fill a sandbagging machine. Once the tractor was acquired, the department called for members of the public to help fill sandbags. The department said 220 homes were evacuated.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Seattle District personnel were working with King County officials to assess damage and determine next steps. The corps planned to deploy barriers and sandbags.

The levee breaches followed days of heavy rain and flooding that inundated communities, forced the evacuations of tens of thousands of people and prompted scores of rescues throughout western Washington state.

On Monday, crews used sandbags to shore up the Desimone levee beside the Green River after a small section of it failed following a week of heavy rains, prompting an evacuation order covering parts of three suburbs, officials said.

The evacuation order from King County was sent to about 1,100 homes and businesses east of the Green River in parts of Kent, Renton and Tukwila, said Brendan McCluskey, the county’s emergency management director. On Monday evening, King County officials announced that the evacuation alert was lifted east of the Green River and it was safe to return to the area. No one was injured, McCluskey said.

Authorities in Renton and Tukwila said Monday afternoon that the flooding was confined to small, industrial areas and that no residents were being evacuated.

___

Rush reported from Portland, Oregon. Associated Press writer Christopher L. Keller contributed from Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Recommended Videos