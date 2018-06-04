Neighbor who recorded crime scene of fatal stabbing testifies most of photos, videos now gone

SAN ANTONIO - A neighbor of Andira Abdelaziz, 37, testified that she recorded the activity in the woman’s driveway the August 2016 morning that Abdelaziz’s nephew Mohammed Adbelaziz, 25, was stabbed to death.

Andira Abdelaziz is on trial for murder in the death of her nephew, who she had a romantic relationship with.

After he was stabbed in a west Bexar County home the two shared, the victim collapsed and died in the driveway.

Bridgette Gatewood, a neighbor, testified Monday that she used her iPad to record the scene in the driveway until a Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigator asked her to stop.

“I don’t recall telling her to stop,” investigator Frank Stubbs testified. “But I did tell her that we may need to view that video for evidence in the future.”

Gatewood testified that when her iPad was returned a day or so later the screen was cracked and it contained no crime scene video.

“It had stuff that I had already recorded, but the stuff that I recorded there, took pictures of, most of it was gone,” Gatewood testified.

“If there is no video that exists right now of that scene, how do you explain that, sir?” defense attorney Mike McCrum asked Stubbs.

“I cannot,” Stubbs replied.

Gatewood said that the video she recorded was of other neighbors and first responders giving CPR to the victim.

Her lawyer said that Abdelaziz was the victim of mental and physical abuse during the couple’s romantic relationship that had been going on for 3 years.

The stabbing, he told the jury during his opening statement last week, was in self-defense.

A guilty verdict could mean life in prison for Abdelaziz.

Defense testimony is expected to continue on Tuesday in Judge Sid Harle’s 226th District Court.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.