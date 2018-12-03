New law in Canada means drivers will lose license for illegally passing school buses

Drivers who fail to stop for a school bus when its red lights are flashing will lose their license for three months, according to a new law in Prince Edward Island in Canada.

The law goes into effect on Saturday. In addition to losing their license, drivers also face a fine of up to $5,000.

According to CBC News, the law was passed in response to a number of incidents of children getting hit or nearly hit while getting on and off school buses.

Other Canadian provinces also have strict punishments for passing a school bus. In Nova Scotia, drivers face fines between $697.50 and $2,422.50. In Ontario, second offenses could lead to a $4,000 fine and jail time, according to CBC News.

