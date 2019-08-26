New program brings excitement for Marshall High School students

SAN ANTONIO - Northside Independent School District welcomed back more than 106,000 students Monday for the first day of school.

With the start of the new school year comes an exciting new program for the John Marshall High School Law and Medical Services Magnet.

"Very nervous, exciting. This is my first day of high school, and it's a lot of other kids' first day, too, so, it's a big day for everyone," freshman Arian Saucedo said.

The new program allows high school students with a medical and legal passion to get a jump start on their careers.

Saucedo was the first student through the doors Monday morning, and when it comes to interest in her future, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

"My dad is the assistant police chief of Leon Valley, and he was definitely very encouraging to pursue my career," Saucedo said.

The new law and medical magnet school is not just an exciting opportunity for students but also for teachers and staff who share the enthusiasm.

"We have been working to actively recruit individuals from the medical and legal community to come to our campus once a month and have lunch with the student they have been paired with," Principal Margaret Bray said.

The law and medical magnet program operate as a school within a school model, and there will be a new building to house new facilities.

"This building is going to be high-tech is going to give students an opportunity to engage in hands-on learning. There will be a mock trial room for students to practice then there's also going to be an emergency services classroom as well as a health science lab and physical therapy lab," Bray said.

The program sets students up for a successful future, something for which Ariana is already planning.

"I would like to study forensics and hopefully one day make it into the FBI," Saucedo said.

