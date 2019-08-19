New Week, New You: Train like a police officer with free workout class

SAN ANTONIO - According to Officer Matthew Bernal, there is only one way to become a San Antonio Police Officer and that's by training like a San Antonio Police Officer.

The physical training readiness courses are workouts designed to get applicants and prospective applicants familiar with the facility, the physical requirements of the job, and what is expected of cadets.

The twice-weekly workouts are strictly bodyweight exercises focusing on pushups, situps and of course running.

While the runs are timed, the pressure and camaraderie is what keeps most people coming back.

Officer Matthew Bernal says while the workouts are tough, it's the motivation from like-minded people that pushes limits.

"It's people like you that want to serve the city of San Antonio. They want to get fit. They're on the same path as you," said Bernal.

While Cadet Chris Jones says the motivation is something you won't find working out on your own, the class sets you up to be successful outside of the gym as well.

"It's a lifestyle change. You're going to have to change your sleeping habits, have to change your eating habits," said Jones.

The classes are free and open to anyone with the slightest interest in becoming a police officer. You don't have to be in the application process.

They are held Wednesdays at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 8 a.m. at the San Antonio Police Academy located at 12200 SE Loop 410.

