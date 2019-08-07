New Week, New You: Yoga instructor brings meditation to San Antonio landmarks

SAN ANTONIO - Cassandra Fauss, founder of Mobile Om, created the unique traveling yoga classes for a few reasons.

"When you're out in the environment where you have the distractions of birds or traffic or whatever it may be in each of our spaces it really allows us a space to cultivate within ourselves."

Fauss takes her classes out of the traditional yoga studio and all across town to different San Antonio landmarks. From free community classes at Confluence Park and the Hays Street Bridge to paid experiences at local breweries, the classes allow locals to take advantage of familiar places they don't often revisit.

The entire class is usually not all spent on the mat at Fauss' classes, instead she encourages her students to meet their fellow yogis, just one reason they keep coming back.

Mobile Om's free classes are every Sunday, 10 a.m. at Confluence Park.

The price point is another passion for Fauss. She wants everyone of all walks to life to be able to practice yoga no matter where you live or how much you make.

For a look at the full schedule, visit http://mobileomtx.com/

