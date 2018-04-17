NIOSA to ban large bags at festival grounds in new policy for Fiesta 2018

SAN ANTONIO - With less than eight days until A Night in Old San Antonio begins for locals and tourists, attendees will want to read up on new festival policies before showing up to La Villita for this year’s event.

As part of NIOSA’s innovative plan to provide a safe environment for the public, large handbags and backpacks will not be allowed on festival grounds.

The four-night festival event begins on April 24.

“Any bags, including diaper bags, larger than 12” x 12” x 6” and backpacks are prohibited,” NIOSA officials shared the event's website. “We encourage the use of clear bags so that we can expedite entry into this event.”

NIOSA officials said on the website that clear and mesh backpacks, however, will be allowed, sharing that any bags that are brought into the event may be subjected to a security screening.

“The prohibited bags will not be held or checked in at the gates,” NIOSA officials said.

To see what other items are prohibited from NIOSA, click here to visit the festival’s website for more information.

