Nirenberg wants 70,000 jobs, mass transit solutions

SAN ANTONIO - In his first State of the City Address, San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg announced Tuesday some big goals to bring investments and jobs to San Antonio.

"We will move aggressively to create 70,000 San Antonio-area jobs over the next two years. So you ask how? We want to do it by creating the kind of city that people will want to live in and move to. The fundamentals."

Nirenberg said an informal group of San Antonio business leaders called the Blue Chips Jobs Council have agreed to help the city recruit corporations to invest in the Alamo City.

But with more jobs and growth, Nirenberg is also looking at improving the city's transportation system.

"We must build a Multimodal transportation system that includes modern mass transit to maintain our economic health," Nirenberg said.

Nirenberg announced the creation of ConnectSA, a nonprofit that will work to raise awareness about transportation options to alleviate congestion.

Former Mayor Henry Cisneros, who is a Tri-chair of ConnectSA, said while mass transit must be a part of the solution, it doesn't have to include light rail.

"This is not to push light rail," Cisneros said. "In fact, I think people are coming around to the conclusion that maybe with these new buses on special routes, that's a whole lot cheaper as a transportation alternative because you don't have to lay the rail."

Nirenberg said he's confident ConnectSA will find transportation solutions.

"ConnectSA is not just a nonprofit, it's a promise," Nirenberg said. "People should be able to connect to their jobs, connect to their neighborhoods, connect to their schools and connect to prosperity."

Nirenberg's address was delivered to members of several chambers of commerce at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

