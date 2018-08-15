NISD police officer arrested after threatening woman with handgun, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO - A Northside Independent School District police officer was arrested late Tuesday night after a woman told Bexar County deputies he threatened her with a handgun at a Far West Side home.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office identified the off-duty NISD officer as 48-year-old Leo Martinez.

According to BCSO officials, deputies responded to the 9800 block of Carswell Peak around midnight for a report of a family disturbance.

Upon arrival at the home, BCSO deputies found Martinez holding a handgun and was told to drop it, which he did, officials said.

A woman at the home told deputies that she feared for her life and safety.

NISD spokesman Barry Perez confirmed to KSAT that Martinez is a member of the district's police department.

Perez said Martinez has been with the police department for nearly 10 years and is assigned as a campus officer.

Martinez is now being charged with terroristic threats of family, a Class A misdemeanor. His bond has been set at $5,000.

