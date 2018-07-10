‘No, no, stop': Man arrested after woman finds him naked in bed with young boy, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police arrested a 62-year-old man who detectives said pulled down the pants of a 6-year-old boy then got into bed with him.

The man, identified as Pascual Lopez Sandoval, is charged with a second-degree felony.

According to an arrest affidavit, Sandoval and a woman were babysitting the boy when he took the victim to his bedroom to put him to sleep.

The woman told police that when she went to grab towels, she heard the boy say, “No, no, stop,” from the bedroom.

According to the affidavit, the woman went into the bedroom, turned on the lights and found Sandoval lying in bed naked with the boy.

Before police arrived, Sandoval got dressed and fled the home, according to the affidavit.

The boy told police that Sandoval had pulled down his pants and began touching him, the affidavit stated.

Sandoval was found more than 140 miles north of San Antonio in Killeen, Texas.

Sandoval is now charged with indecency with a child by contact. His bond has been set at $75,000.

His mugshot has yet to be released.

Editor's Note: KSAT omits some details mentioned in the arrest affidavit due to their graphic nature. KSAT will also not reveal the victim's relation to the alleged abuser in an effort to protect the identity of the victim.

