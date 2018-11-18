Vintage fighter plane crashes in Fredericksburg, NTSB investigating

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas - The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating a vintage fighter plane crash that occurred in Fredericksburg, Texas Saturday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported two people were aboard the North American P-51D aircraft when it crashed in the parking lot of a Fredericksburg apartment complex.

KTBC, an Austin TV station, said the plane crashed at the Friendship Place Apartments.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Lynn Lunsford told the AP the aircraft was destroyed and several automobiles were damaged. It's unclear if there were any fatalities or injuries.

The plane, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, is a single-seat, single-engine aircraft initially designed for the British Royal Air Force and later adopted by the U.S. Army Air Forces.

The planes are considered the best piston-engine fighter of WWII to be produced, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica.

NTSB investigating crash Saturday of a North American P-51D in Fredericksburg, TX. — NTSB_Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) November 17, 2018

KTBC reported that the plane crashed during an event put on by the National Museum of the Pacific War.

A witness tells us the plane crashed during the @PacWarMuseum event. pic.twitter.com/YSg6O92nhv — Natalie Martinez (@NatalieOnFOX7) November 17, 2018

