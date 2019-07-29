Officials: Over 2 dozen Lackland dorms 'severely impacted by mold' following inspections

SAN ANTONIO - Less than a week after images surfaced on social media showing moldy conditions at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, officials confirmed Monday that the fungus was present during inspections of dorm rooms.

"About three-quarters of permanent party dorms have been inspected with 16 percent evidencing mold presence. The remaining permanent party dorms are scheduled to be completed by July 30," Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman, 502d Air Base Wing and Joint Base-San Antonio commander, said in a statement.

Courtesy: 502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs Office

Lenderman said inspectors will also walk through other dorms rooms used to house technical training members for a second time.

"For building 1215, 502d Civil Engineering professionals are working 28 rooms impacted by mold with an estimated completion date of Aug. 8," Lenderman said.

In response to the mold discovery, about 200 airmen and technical training residents are now being relocated.

Crews working at JBSA-Lackland – which has the largest dormitory program in the Air Force – are now treating the affected rooms.

In a video shared by the 502nd Air Base Wing public affairs office, the crew members are seen wearing masks as they rip out the carpet, replace furniture and sanitize dorm rooms that are "severely impacted by mold."

"The health and well-being of our Airmen, Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and civilians at JBSA are essential. Mold in living facilities is unacceptable. To residents who have voiced their concerns and brought attention to this much-needed call to action, I thank you," Lenderman said in a statement.

