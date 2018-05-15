SAPD: Man fatally shot by SAPD officer pointed gun at people, fired at officer

SAN ANTONIO - Police confirm one person is dead following an officer-involved shooting on the city's East Side.

Authorities were called to the intersection of Iowa and South Pine streets around 6 p.m. Monday for a report of a man pointing a gun at people.

A 30-year veteran of the San Antonio Police Department responded to the call and spotted the man walking away from a VIA bus stop. The officer attempted to get the man's attention by honking at him and around the same time, a VIA police officer arrived at the scene.

Police said the man turned toward the San Antonio police officer and started firing at him. The officer returned fire from inside his patrol car, shooting through his window, police said.

The officer then moved to a different position and resumed shooting at the man.

Police said the man walked approximately 14 yards before collapsing and was pronounced dead at the scene.

