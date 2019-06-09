One woman dead, 4 in hospital in officer-involved crash

CASTLE HILLS - One woman is dead, two Castle Hills police officers are in serious condition and two men are in critical condition after a Sunday morning crash.

A Castle Hills police sergeant said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday along the westbound lanes of 410 at Honeysuckle.

Two officers were responding to a truck that crashed into the wall on the highway, police said. While they were on the side of the highway, a driver crashed into the two police cruisers and the truck on the side of the road.

A sergeant said the two officers and two men one of the officers was talking to all jumped over the wall onto the Frontage Road, which is about a 20-foot drop.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and pronounced one woman dead on the scene, but police do not know what car she was in at the time.

Officials rushed the four people who jumped over the wall to a hospital, where they are currently recovering.

The driver who hit the other cars is being tested for driving while intoxicated and charges are pending on the result of the test.

