Oversized vehicle parking violation fees in residential areas to increase

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is getting serious about cracking down on residents parking oversized vehicles in their neighborhoods.
Residents will now be fined $500 if they are caught violating city code. The previous fine was $35.
The San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved the fine increase.
Here are the rules:
- An oversized vehicle is a motor vehicle, trailer or boat that exceeds 24 feet in length, 8 feet in width or 8 feet in height.
- If an oversized vehicle is also a recreational vehicle, it may not be parked on the street in a residential district.
- If it does not meet the criteria for an oversized vehicle, it may be parked on the street but cannot be stored there.
- Parking on the street is allowed only for loading and unloading passengers, freight and merchandise.
- No exception for trip preparation.
- The rule applies 24 hours a day.
