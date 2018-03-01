Oversized vehicle parking violation fees in residential areas to increase

SAN ANTONIO - The city of San Antonio is getting serious about cracking down on residents parking oversized vehicles in their neighborhoods.

Residents will now be fined $500 if they are caught violating city code. The previous fine was $35.

The San Antonio City Council on Thursday approved the fine increase.

Here are the rules:

An oversized vehicle is a motor vehicle, trailer or boat that exceeds 24 feet in length, 8 feet in width or 8 feet in height.

If an oversized vehicle is also a recreational vehicle, it may not be parked on the street in a residential district.

If it does not meet the criteria for an oversized vehicle, it may be parked on the street but cannot be stored there.

Parking on the street is allowed only for loading and unloading passengers, freight and merchandise.

No exception for trip preparation.

The rule applies 24 hours a day.

