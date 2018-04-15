Plane crashes on Bexar-Medina county line killing pilot

MEDINA COUNTY - A small plane crashed in thick woods near the Bexar-Medina county line Sunday morning killing the pilot and starting a brush fire.

The plane went down around 10:45 a.m. in the brush and wood covered area behind the Texas Research Park off State Hwy. 211 and near Potranco elementary school.

Medina Co. Sheriff Randy Brown told KSAT 12 News the plane slammed into the woods and started a small brush fire.

Brown confirmed the pilot was killed in the crash.

Bexar Co. deputies were first on scene and had trouble reaching the crash site because on the thick woods.

Medina Co. is now handling the plane crash since the site is just across the line in Medina County.

