Pluckers Wing Bar announces second location in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO - For chicken wing fans in San Antonio, 2018 is definitely their year after officials with the popular Pluckers Wing Bar announced it will be opening a second location in the Alamo City by popular demand.

The announcement comes less than nine months after the Austin-based wing restaurant's officials shared it will open its very first location in the San Antonio area.

In a press release sent to KSAT.com, officials said the establishment secured a lease at the Landmark Development at the southeast corner of 1604 and Interstate 10, which is not far from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

The second popular sports bar and wing restaurant in San Antonio is slated to open in spring 2019.

“For those of you located in other areas of the city, Mark, Dave and I are thrilled to announce that we have signed a lease and are expanding in San Antonio Spring 2019!” Sean Greenberg, Pluckers co-founder, said.

“We’ve fallen in love with your beloved Spurs, but most importantly, with the amazing people who have traveled to visit our stores. No city is more vocal about its desire (for) Pluckers than San Antonio!”

The second location will be an 8,000-square-foot building with a large, open-air patio.

Fans can also expect the iconic Pluckers menu that includes more than 20 homemade sauces to choose from.

As for the first location, which will be at the Forum Pointe Shopping Center in Selma, fans can expect the Pluckers restaurant to open in late June.

The official opening date will be announced sometime next week, officials said.

For more information about the Pluckers rewards programs for its fans, click here.

SAN ANTONIO STORY IDEAS & TIPS, EMAIL: agarcia@ksat.com

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.