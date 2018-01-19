Police arrest burglary suspect after he sneaks into home through doggy door

SAN ANTONIO - A man has been arrested, accused of stealing from a North Side home after entering through a doggy door, an arrest warrant affidavit said.

21-year-old Joseph Anthony Castillo has been taken into custody.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, security cameras captured the break-in that occurred back on Jan. 9.

The affidavit said a Crime Stoppers tip gave police Castillo's first name and then a phone call to the victim gave authorities the suspect's first and last name.

Through an identification photo, police matched Castillo to the person in the surveillance video, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said police eventually learned that Castillo pawned a pair of the victim's sunglasses less than five hours after the burglary.

Castillo is charged with burglary habitation with intent to commit theft.

