SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies made an arrest in a June murder on Thursday.

Deputies arrested 37-year-old Nicholas Yearwood around noon on Blanco Road near Bitters Road.

Yearwood is charged in the June 10 murder of 32-year-old Jacob Mauricio.

Mauricio was shot and killed at an apartment complex on West Avenue near Wurzbach Parkway.

